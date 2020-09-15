Earl R. Styer Mr. Earl R. Styer, 71, of Brecknock Twp., “most people called him Bobby”, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at the Ephrata Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Shelby J. (Lutz) Styer with whom he shared 52 years of marriage. Born in Angelica, he was the son of the late Samuel and Lulu (Ziemer) Styer. Earl was the owner and operator of Styer’s Landscaping for over 30 years retiring in 2013. Prior to that, he worked for Slote’s Nursery for 15 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping. Surviving in addition to his wife are two children: Lori A. Styer, companion of Scott A. Reifsnyder of Brecknock Twp., and Kevin S., husband of Rayanne M. Styer of Robesonia. Also surviving are siblings: Marie Cooper of Alleghenyville; Violet Fox of Martindale and Richard Styer of Bernville. He was predeceased by five sisters and one brother. Funeral service and interment will be private. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., of Mohnton. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com
.