Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
One East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
(610) 777-7688
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
One East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
One East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
Interment
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Center Church Union Cemetery
East Earl, PA
Earl M. Rutt, 89, of Wernersville, formerly of Sinking Spring, passed away February 27, 2020, at 4:50 p.m., in the Reading Hospital, with his family by his side. He was the loving husband of Lois M. (Neidig) Rutt. They celebrated 68 years of marriage. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Edwin M. and Eva (Miller) Rutt. Earl served his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Army. He worked for over 30 years at CarTech, retiring in 1982 as a millwright. A member of West Lawn United Methodist Church, he loved working on cars, antiquing, local history and helping Dale Putt Auctioneer. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three sons: David E., husband of Norma Rutt, Muhlenberg Twp.; Donald A., husband of Cynthia Rutt, Sinking Spring; Mark E., husband of Karen Rutt, Spring Twp.; six grandsons: Chad, Travis, Bradley, Tyler, Michael and Matthew; and seven great-grandchildren. Funeral services from Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Dr. Jeffrey A. Raffauf will officiate. Viewing on Tuesday, from 10:00-11:00 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., in Center Church Union Cemetery, East Earl. Please remember Earl by making a contribution to the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508. www.kleefuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020
