Earl T. Bolig
1924 - 2020
Earl T. Bolig Earl T. Bolig, Jr., 95, of Reading, passed away Monday, May 11th, at Country Meadows, Wyomissing. Earl was born in Reading, on September 30, 1924, a son of the late Dorothy V. (Dunkelberger) and Earl T. Bolig. He was the husband of his childhood sweetheart Miriam A. (Firestone) Bolig, on June 14th they would have been married 74 years. Earl was a member of the former Grace Alsace United Church of Christ, Reading. He served in the U.S. Marines as a Sgt in WW II. Mr. Bolig was a superintendent of customer service at UGI, retired 1991 after 43 years. Earl was a member of Reading Lodge #549 F & AM, and a life member of the Marine Corp League. Earl is survived by a daughter, Sheila E. Heming, of Reading; a son,Earl T. Bolig, III, of Reading. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren - Alison Pollack (husband Dave), Meredith, Mallory Nikolaidis (husband John), Michael Bolig (wife Michelle), Karen Rowe (husband Jamie) 9 great grandchildren - Ashlyn, Kaelyn, Benjamin, Evan, Billy, Leena, Emerson, Maxwell, Swayzee Interment at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Mt. Penn. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. The Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1501 North 11th Street
Reading, PA 19604
(610) 372-1624
