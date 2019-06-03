Earl H. "Red" Tothero, 97, of Sinking Spring, recently of Phoebe Berks, died

Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the Reading

Hospital. He was the husband of Hilda D. (Stibitz) Tothero, with whom he shared 70 years of marriage on April 23rd.

Red, a son of the late Charles and Katie (Messner) Tothero Sr., was born in Gouglersville.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Douglas

Tothero, husband of Donna, Reading; a daughter, Diane, wife of James Black, The Villages, Fla.; granddaughter,

Kelsey Tothero Gift; great-grandson, Jacob Gift; a grandson, Brandon Tothero; and a great-grandson, Oliver Tothero.

He was a member of St. John's Reformed Church,

Sinking Spring.

He was an Army veteran, having served during World War II, 123rd Infantry Co. F, 33rd Division. He was a member of the Shillington American Legion and the Sinking Spring VFW. He retired from Carpenter Technology.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 6th, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave.,

Wernersville. A viewing will be held from 10-11:00 a.m., Thursday, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Sinking Spring Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com.



