Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc. - Fleetwood
117 West Main Street
Fleetwood, PA 19522
(610) 944-7621
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc. - Fleetwood
117 West Main Street
Fleetwood, PA 19522
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc. - Fleetwood
117 West Main Street
Fleetwood, PA 19522
View Map
Earl W. Delp Obituary
Earl W. Delp, age 78, of Rockland Township, passed away Sunday February 9, 2020, in his residence. He was born in Rockland Township son of the late Paul H. Delp and Beulah B. (Boyer) Delp. Earl was a 1960 graduate of Brandywine Area High School. He first worked for Mooresville Truck Body for many years and last worked for Reading Truck Body before he retired. Earl’s passion was deep sea fishing; his favorite local spot was the Delmar Peninsula. His annual fishing vacations would be in Gloucester, MA and other New England towns, these trips would always end with a family dinner upon his return. He would also go to Little Egg Harbor, NJ.to go clamming and never stopped harvesting till his boat would be just above the water line. Earl was known for his cooking abilities and seafood chowder was one of his favorites. His other interest was hunting and belonged to many sports clubs which included Rockland Gun Club, Pike Township Sportsmen’s Association, Gablesville Athletic Association, Friendship Hook and Ladder, Boyertown and Lyons Fire Company. He is survived by his siblings Virgina M. (Delp) Guinther, Fleetwood, Barabara E. (Delp) Kline, Hamburg and Irene A. (Delp) Becker, Exeter. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews. Earl was preceded in death by his parents’ and brother Paul A. Delp. A viewing will be Friday morning February 14th from 10:00AM to 11:00 AM at Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc., 117 West Main Street, Fleetwood. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM. Burial will be in New Jerusalem Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.maestumpfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
