Earl W. (Bebop) Dunkle Earl W. Dunkle, 94, of Muhlenberg Township, passed away May 1, 2020, at Country Meadows. Born in Temple on Valentine’s Day, 1926, he was a son of the late Earl and Ann (Wertz) Dunkle. He was a graduate of Guilford College where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Business. Earl was U.S. Airforce veteran as a tail gunner serving during WWII being honorably discharged January, 1946. He was employed by Carpenter Technologies for 38 years, retiring in 1986. Earl was an avid golfer and enjoyed both golfing and going to Canada fishing with his cronies. He is survived by two sons, Michael Dunkle, husband of Wendy, and Dennis Dunkle companion of Tammie Kelly, both of Muhlenberg Township; three grandchildren, Michael (Samantha) Dunkle, Christopher (Erin) Benfer, Jaime Benfer and seven great-grandchildren. Earl was predeceased by his son, Jeffrey Dunkle and three brothers: Jacob Dunkle, Leon Dunkle and Robert Dunkle and his sister, Emily (Dunkle) Metzner. Due to the recent worldwide Covid19 pandemic, Memorial Services will be private. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc, West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 1 to May 3, 2020.