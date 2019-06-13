Earl E. Wissinger, 83, of Lebanon, passed away on

Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Wellspan Good Samaritan

Hospital.

Born in Laurelton, Pa., on July 5, 1935, he was a son of the late James and Vesta (Spence) Wissinger. He was the

husband of Marilyn J. (Kramp) Wissinger. Earl worked for many years as a supervisor for Dietrich's Milk Products Inc., and enjoyed hiking, camping and square dancing.

In addition to his wife, Earl is survived by four children: Paul Wissinger and his wife, Nancy, Patricia Starr and her husband, Greg, Sharon Miller and her husband, Kenneth, and Samuel Wissinger; three grandchildren; and two great- grandchildren.

