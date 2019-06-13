Earl Wissinger (1935 - 2019)
Service Information
Obituary
Earl E. Wissinger, 83, of Lebanon, passed away on

Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Wellspan Good Samaritan

Hospital.

Born in Laurelton, Pa., on July 5, 1935, he was a son of the late James and Vesta (Spence) Wissinger. He was the

husband of Marilyn J. (Kramp) Wissinger. Earl worked for many years as a supervisor for Dietrich's Milk Products Inc., and enjoyed hiking, camping and square dancing.

In addition to his wife, Earl is survived by four children: Paul Wissinger and his wife, Nancy, Patricia Starr and her husband, Greg, Sharon Miller and her husband, Kenneth, and Samuel Wissinger; three grandchildren; and two great- grandchildren.

Thompson Funeral Home Inc. is entrusted with the

arrangements. Funeral services will be posted online at www.thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on June 13, 2019
