Earla A. Bossler, 86, of Leesport, passed away on December 15, 2019 at Berks Heim. She was the wife of the late Bruce W. Bossler. They celebrated 63 years of marriage. Born in North Heidelberg Twp., she was the daughter of the late John J. and Adaline B. (Good) Kissling. Earla was employed as a Nursing Assistant for Noviate of Saint Isaac Joques for many years and later worked as a housekeeper for The Reading Hospital, retiring in 1995. In her retirement, Earla traveled with Bruce all across the United States, visiting the lower 48 states and Alaska. Earla was a very loving and caring person, who helped to raise her siblings. She will be remembered for her wonderful cooking. The family would like to thank the staff of Berks Heim B2 for their care. She was predeceased by her daughter: Barbara A. Elmire and Son-in-law: Michael Elmire and Sister: Deanna Shirk. Survivors include her children: Wayne R. Bossler of Reading, Forrest L. Bossler, wife of Sandra of Garner, NC, and Christy J. Schaeffer, wife of Barry of Sinking Spring. Also surviving are grandchildren: Tanya Bossler, companion of Eric Hoyt, Matthew Fuller, wife of Alli, Karrissa Ebert, wife of Gerry, Sara Melcher, wife of Justin, Jessica Torok, wife of Kenny, Great-grandchildren: Aeris and Emerson Ebert, Dekota Hoyt, Addalyn Dayvault, and Alivia Melcher, Step-grandchildren: Barry Jr., Chrissy and Brad Schaeffer, Tyler and Colby Reitenauer, and families; brothers: John C. and Jerome H. Kissling, sisters: Sandra Buchanan and Brenda Fabich, Several nieces and nephews, and lifelong family friends Jim Sorokach, and Dinino family, and newest friend Deedee Favinger . Funeral Services will be held at Bean Funeral Home, 6 Fairlane Rd., Exeter Twp., on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 9:00AM. The family will receive friends and relatives from 8-9:00AM. The interment will follow the service at Forest Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Smile Train, PO Box 96231, Washington, D.C. 20090. Bean Funeral Home of Exeter Twp., is in charge of arrangements; online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019