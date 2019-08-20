Home

Cramp-Hummel Funeral Home Inc
934 Centre Ave
Reading, PA 19601
(610) 375-4337
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Cramp-Hummel Funeral Home Inc
934 Centre Ave
Reading, PA 19601
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Cramp-Hummel Funeral Home Inc
934 Centre Ave
Reading, PA 19601
Eda Stephenson


1935 - 2019
Eda Stephenson Obituary

Eda Louise Stephenson, 84, of Shillington, passed away on Aug. 17, in Spruce Manor of West Reading.

Born in Lititz, St. Elizabeth, Jamaica, she was the

daughter of the late Lindon and Louise E. (Holness)

Stephenson.

Surviving is one daughter, Sharrie S. Chang-Mclean,

Shillington, Pa.; sons, Auden Stephenson, N.Y., Robert J. Reid, Fla.; brother, Lindon Stephenson, Jamaica; four grandchildren: Trina Stephenson, Michael Earle Chang, Mishe Lataye Chang and Mercedes Lucky Fisher; thirteen great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, at 1:00 p.m., in the Cramp Hummel Funeral Home, 934 Centre Ave.,

Reading. Family and friends will be received from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., in the funeral home. Interment will be

private. CRAMP HUMMEL Funeral Home, Centre Park, Reading, has charge.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 20, 2019
