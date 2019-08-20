|
|
Eda Louise Stephenson, 84, of Shillington, passed away on Aug. 17, in Spruce Manor of West Reading.
Born in Lititz, St. Elizabeth, Jamaica, she was the
daughter of the late Lindon and Louise E. (Holness)
Stephenson.
Surviving is one daughter, Sharrie S. Chang-Mclean,
Shillington, Pa.; sons, Auden Stephenson, N.Y., Robert J. Reid, Fla.; brother, Lindon Stephenson, Jamaica; four grandchildren: Trina Stephenson, Michael Earle Chang, Mishe Lataye Chang and Mercedes Lucky Fisher; thirteen great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, at 1:00 p.m., in the Cramp Hummel Funeral Home, 934 Centre Ave.,
Reading. Family and friends will be received from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., in the funeral home. Interment will be
private. CRAMP HUMMEL Funeral Home, Centre Park, Reading, has charge.
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 20, 2019