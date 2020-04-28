Reading Eagle Obituaries
Roseboro-Stradling Funeral & Crematory Services Inc
533 Walnut St
Denver, PA 17517
(717) 336-6531
Edgar Luke Showalter, 93, of Ephrata, formally of Reinholds, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Ephrata Manor. He was born in Cocalico to the late Ambrose and Salome (Arzbacher) Showalter and was the husband of the late Margaret M. "Peggy" (Helm) Showalter who passed away in 2016. Luke was a member of Mellinger’s Lutheran Church. He was also a life member of the Reinholds Fire Company. Luke was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War. He worked for Kurtz Brothers Concrete as a block maker, block truck driver and a concrete dispatcher retiring from High Concrete Group after 45 years. Luke was an avid gardener, enjoyed hiking the Appalachian Trail, spending summer weekends at his cabin with family and friends and trips to visit with his Army Brothers. Luke is survived by three children, Kirk and Neal Showalter, both of Reinholds, and Jill Showalter of Reamstown, a brother Marvin of Ephrata, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother Luther and his sister Ruth (Wingenroth). Services are private at the convenience of the family. Details for a public memorial will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Luke's memory may be made to Mellinger’s Lutheran Church, the Reinholds Fire Company or the Ephrata Manor Benevolent Fund. Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
