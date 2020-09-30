Edgar M. Tyson Edgar M. Tyson, 102, formerly of Centre Twp., passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in ManorCare, Laureldale. He was the husband of Mabel I. (Fisher) Tyson, who died September 5, 2010. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Milton A. and Carrie (Sterner) Tyson. Edgar was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II, serving in North Africa and Italy. He worked as a truck driver for thirty-two years for RW Eaken. Edgar and his wife Mabel also owned and operated Tyson’s Diner in Leesport. He especially loved animals. Edgar is survived by one sister: Shirley (Tyson) Schappell, Jacksonwald; two nephews and three nieces. A viewing for Edgar will be held on Monday from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street. Leesport. Burial will be private in New Bethel Zion Cemetery, Grimville. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com
