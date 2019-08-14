|
|
Edgeco Richardson, 99, of Reading, went home to his Lord and Savior on Monday, August 12, 2019, in Phoenixville Hospital.
He was born in Bladenburg, N.C., on June 2, 1920, a son of the late Sidney and Ada (Williams) Richardson.
He was a proud veteran serving his country in the Army during World War II. Edgeco was a cook in the military and continued his expertise as a master chef working for
Horning & Hodrick in N.Y. for over 20 years. He then was employed by Seafood Shanty for 14 years and Boscov's Greenery for 14 years.
He enjoyed watching FOX News and was an impeccable dresser. Edgeco attended Zion Baptist Church and St. John's Missionary Baptist Church.
Surviving are many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and many extended relatives and close family friends.
Edgeco was predeceased by his twin brother, Angelo
Richardson; his sisters, Pearl Alexander, Silverlean Morrison-Roan and Rosalie McKale-Beattie.
Home going celebration will be Friday, August 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., in Theo C. Auman Funeral Home, 247 Penn St., Reading. Burial will be Monday, August 19, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., in Ft. Indiantown Gap with full military honors. If
attending the burial, please be at 247 Penn St. no later than 8:15 a.m. Viewing will be Friday 10:00-11:00 a.m. in the
funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to:
s Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Online condolences may be made at:
www.theocauman.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 14, 2019