Edith S. Blanck, of Exeter Township, passed away March 8, at age 96.

Edith was married to Saul L. Blanck for 49 years, who was branch manager for National Cash Register Company for many years in the Berks County region.

She was a skilled self-employed interior designer,

gourmet cook and held offices and memberships in many community organizations including Headstart and the Berks County Food Bank. She also received numerous community awards for outstanding service.

She is survived by three sons: Lewis, Howard and Korey; and many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

Henninger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and services will be private. Donations may be made to berksfoodbank.org.



