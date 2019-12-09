|
|
With profound sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved Edith Ida DuGuay, age 96, who passed away peacefully on December 7, in St. Petersburg, Fla. She was surrounded by family in the days and hours leading up to her final moments. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. Edith was born in 1923 in Reading, Pa. She graduated from Reading High School in 1942. She married the love of her life, Frank, in 1948. Edith was a devoted military wife and mother, who spent many years involved in the Officers’ Wives Club, Base Play Theater Groups and as a volunteer with the Red Cross Gray Ladies Corps. She was a longtime resident of Harford County, Md., before moving to St. Petersburg to be near her family. Edith will be fondly remembered as a loving, generous and elegant woman with an affectionate spirit. She cherished her role as the matriarch of her family. She loved dogs (and they were equally delighted by her), going to musicals and watching her Patrick Swayze movies! Edith was preceded in death by her parents, George and Mary Stafford; and her beloved husband, Frank. Edith is survived by her daughter, Michelle (Perry) Landers; grandchildren, Danielle (David) Smith and Michael (Sophia) Leishman; and her great-grandson, Jackson Smith. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to either SuncoastHospice.com, (727-467-7423) or the Human Society of America in Edith’s honor. Funeral services will be held Friday, December 13, at 11:00 a.m., at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Burial will follow the service at Gethsemane Cemetery, Muhlenberg Township. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019