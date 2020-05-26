Edith E. Haeseler
1929 - 2020
Edith E. Haeseler Edith E. Haeseler, 90, of Laureldale, passed away peacefully May 22, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Allen Trout Haeseler, who passed away October 1, 2004. Born in Penns Grove Township, New Jersey on August 31, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Willis and Dorothy Cartwright Schneck. Edith was a 1947 gradate of Schuylkill Haven High School. She was employed as an Executive secretary for Gilbert Associates for 23 years, retiring in 1989. Edith loved spending time at her home in Florida and Delaware, but most of all she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Surviving are her children: Virginia, wife of Harry Ballas of Laureldale and Richard Haeseler of Sinking Spring. Grandchildren: Gregory, husband of Kristyn Ballas of Bellefonte, Kevin, husband of Jennifer Ballas of Wernersville and Cheryl, wife of Ryan Gonzalez of Temple. Her five great grandchildren; Cameron, Kaden, Kayli, Mason and Paisley also survive her. She was preceded in death by her great granddaughter; Kara Ballas. Also surviving is her brother; Raymond Lavenberg. She was preceded in death by her sister Kathryn Boyer and her brother Donald Schneck. A funeral service will be held Saturday May 30th at 11am from the Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. A viewing will be held one hour prior in the funeral home. Burial will be in Berks County Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association; 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com

Published in Reading Eagle from May 26 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Viewing
10:00 AM
MAY
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
Funeral services provided by
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA 19605
610-929-3693
