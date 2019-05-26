Edith C. Geschwindt, 94, formerly of Mohrsville and Hamburg, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, in Berks Heim.

She was the loving wife of Ray N. Geschwindt, who died August 19, 2014. Born in Windsor Twp. on August 20, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Milton D., and Sallie R. (Miller) Adam.

Edith was a member of Zion's Church, Perry Twp. She was an employee of the Merrit Underwear Company and the Reading Company shops during World War II.

Edith is survived by two sons, Edward R., husband of

Judith Geschwindt, Muhlenberg Twp.; and Phillip L.,

husband of Sharon Geschwindt, Hamburg; and one

daughter; Debra K., wife of Michael Carrier, Temple. Six grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and a sister, Sarah, wife of Larry Krick, Shoemakersville, also survive her.

A memorial service will be private in Laureldale

Cemetery Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Edith's honor to Zion's Memorial, 770 Zion Church Rd., Hamburg, PA 19526.

Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.



