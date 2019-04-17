Edith (Appolloni) Hinnershitz, 94, formerly of West Lawn, passed away on April 15th, 2019, in Manor Care, Sinking Spring. She was married to the late Earl R. Hinnershitz Sr., who passed away in 1977.

Born in Minersville, Pa., May 16, 1924, Edith was the daughter of the late Jenno "James" Appolloni and Martha (nee' Stella) Appolloni. Edith was a longtime telephone

operator at St. Joseph's Hospital. Edith enjoyed music and particularly playing the organ.

Edith is survived by her daughter, Martha Giles Shafer, of Naples, Fla.; and her daughter-in-law, Joanne (Andrejewski) Heintz, widow of Earl R. Heintz. Additional survivors are 4 granddaughters: Dr. Tara Heintz Lawlor, Andrea Heintz George, Vicki (Giles) Madden and Sherry (Giles) Russoli. There are 17 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Eva Palumbo, of Laramie, Wyo.

She is predeceased by her son, Earl R. Heintz; and great-granddaughter, Isabella Rose George; as well as eight siblings: Alberto, Adam, Eugene, Edward, Emil, Geneva (Appolloni) Hossler, Gilda (Appolloni) Madeira and

Augustine (Appolloni) Carlance.

A viewing will be held Friday, April 19, 2019, at the Mull Funeral Home, Womelsdorf, from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. with Funeral Services starting at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. June E. Bair will officiate.

Interment will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heartland Hospice or St. Catherine's RC Church, 2427 Perkiomen Ave., Mt. Penn, PA 19606.

Online condolences may be made at www.mullfh.com.



