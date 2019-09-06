|
She was the wife of the late Hayden E. Hoover Sr., who passed away March 27, 2005.
Born in Reading, Mrs. Hoover was the daughter of the late Harry B. and Minnie (Campbell) Vogel. She was a customer
service representative at Redner's in Leesport and enjoyed going to the beach and casinos with her husband.
Mrs. Hoover is survived by her sons, Hayden E. "Joe" Hoover Jr., husband of Jennifer L. Hoover, of Muhlenberg Township; Raymond A. Hoover, husband of Carla J.
Hoover, of Reading; her grandchildren: Nathan, Daniel,
Andrew, Ethan, Jason, Brian, Jennifer; and her great-granddaughter, Kynleigh. She is also survived by her siblings, Nancy Neider, of Florida; and Harry "Butch"
Vogel, of Muhlenberg Township; and was preceded in death by her sister, Miriam "Mim" Thorne. Mrs. Hoover will be missed by her furry friend, George.
Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Bean Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, North 16th & Rockland Streets, Hampden Heights, is in charge of
arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 6, 2019