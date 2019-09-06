Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
1605 Rockland St
Reading, PA 19604
(610) 376-0985
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Hoover
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith (Vogel) Hoover

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edith (Vogel) Hoover Obituary

She was the wife of the late Hayden E. Hoover Sr., who passed away March 27, 2005.

Born in Reading, Mrs. Hoover was the daughter of the late Harry B. and Minnie (Campbell) Vogel. She was a customer

service representative at Redner's in Leesport and enjoyed going to the beach and casinos with her husband.

Mrs. Hoover is survived by her sons, Hayden E. "Joe" Hoover Jr., husband of Jennifer L. Hoover, of Muhlenberg Township; Raymond A. Hoover, husband of Carla J.

Hoover, of Reading; her grandchildren: Nathan, Daniel,

Andrew, Ethan, Jason, Brian, Jennifer; and her great-granddaughter, Kynleigh. She is also survived by her siblings, Nancy Neider, of Florida; and Harry "Butch"

Vogel, of Muhlenberg Township; and was preceded in death by her sister, Miriam "Mim" Thorne. Mrs. Hoover will be missed by her furry friend, George.

Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Bean Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, North 16th & Rockland Streets, Hampden Heights, is in charge of

arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now