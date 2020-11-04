1/
Edith I. Aungst
Edith I. Aungst Edith I. Aungst, 100, of Pine Grove, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in the Tremont Health & Rehab Center. Born on August 16, 1920 in Pine Grove, she was a daughter of the late Claude and Annie Matternas Aungst. She was a 1938 graduate of Pine Grove High School and a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Pine Grove. Edith was a cashier in the cafeteria for the Pine Grove School District and then was employed by Gold Mills, Pine Grove. Preceding her in death was her husband, Earl Harper Aungst. Surviving are a son Michael Aungst; grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Interment was in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Pine Grove. The H. L. Snyder Funeral Home, Inc., Pine Grove was in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 4 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
