On the evening of Monday, March 23, 2020, a wonderful woman and wife decided to lay down for a nap and took a journey to a better place. Edith Leiby, 86, (Edie to her many friends) was an exceptional wife, a loving companion and a great friend. She was born in Winterthur, Switzerland, on April 29, 1933 to Werner and Louise (Muhlethaler) Luedi. She grew up in a loving and hard working family with a younger brother and two younger sisters. Her brother, Peter, is now in Germany and her two sisters, Sonja Grunig and Monica Luedi, have passed away. She worked for a large insurance company in Bern, Switzerland, which was a major stockholder in the CNA Insurance Company here in Reading, Pa. When the opportunity presented itself ,she convinced her bosses to transfer her to Reading for two years for further experience. Over the years she held many positions within the company including supervision and as a troubleshooter and retired after 31 years in 1993. Her European background created many interesting and sometimes amusing discussions and misunderstandings among her many friends and family. She was an avid skier and was a active member and instructor in the Flying Dutchman Ski Club here in Reading for many years. She and her husband, Richard, took many ski and other trips in both the United States and Europe during their 50 years of married life. She and Richard also had a vacation home on the Susquehanna River where they enjoyed water sports and would have occasional parties for friends and family. Edie did enjoy entertaining. When she stopped skiing because her chronic illness (COPD) restricted her breathing too much, her comment was, “I guess 70 years of skiing is enough.” She remained a wonderful and caring wife during her last years and on that last evening said she was going back to bed to take a little nap. She will be missed by many, but no one will miss my bride more than I do. “Good night and sleep well, Edie.” Funeral Service and interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn, Ave., Sinking Spring, is in charge of arrangements, and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020