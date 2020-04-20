|
Edith (Nickey) Marie Creevey- Schettler, 95, of Topton, Pennsylvania, passed away on April 18, 2020 from COVID. She was born to parents John Mondani and Catherine Mondani, on September 9,1924 in Monongahela, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Mon-Valley High School. She worked for the US Steel Mill in Donora, Pa and had many other clerical jobs while raising a family. She enjoyed Reading, Word Puzzles, Traveling, Cruises, Playing Cards, spending our inheritance at casinos, Cheating at Bingo, spending time with her family and cheesecake. Edith (Nickey) met William Creevey after WWII. They were married on 10/09/1946 in Donora, Pa. Together they raised Four children: Thomas William Creevey, William Patrick Creevey, Michael Allen Creevey, Dr.Mary Ellen Creevey-Ostrowski and adopted son Harold James Hunter . Edith (Nickey) is survived by William Patrick (son), Dorothy (daughter in law), Michael Allen (son) Margaret Creevey (daughter in law) Mary Ellen Ostrowski (daughter) Joseph Ostrowski (favorite son in law), Her loving Grand Children: Elizabeth Sallit, Hisham (husban)Dawn Ostrowski, Jessica Hasse, Amanda Williams, Joseph Ostrowski, Sean Creevey Christine (wife) Matthew Creevey and Melissa Creevey and was blessed to enjoy Great Grandchildren: Mounier Sallit, William Sallit, Elias Sallit, Zachary Sallit and Jonathan Ostrowski-Nolan. She was preceded in death by William Creevey (husband) Thomas Creevey (son). The family has entrusted a celebration of life, which will occur when social gatherings are permitted. She will be laid to rest at, Our Lady of Grace Cemetery Langhorne, Morrell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements (www.morrellfuneralhome.com)
