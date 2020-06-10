Edith M. “Edie” Nuss, 94, formerly of Reading, passed away June 10, 2020, at Mifflin Center. Her husband, Clarence R. Nuss, Sr., passed away February 26, 1999. They were married on February 23, 1946. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late John and Erma (Murray) Dentzer. She was employed by Bick’s Hosiery for many years. Edie also helped her husband at the AMPM Minit Market, at 17th and Perkiomen, Reading which they co-owned. Edie was a 63-year member of St. John’s UCC, Reading, where she taught Sunday School. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and caretaker to many. She loved family time, especially cooking her children’s favorite dishes. Her love was unconditional. She is survived by four children: Wayne L., husband of Sandra Nuss, Wyomissing; Clarence R., Jr., husband of Judy Gilmore-Nuss, Sinking Spring; Suzanne L., wife of Sean Kochard, Sinking Spring; and Shelley A., wife of Troy Henne, Muhlenberg Twp.; 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Services will be Monday, June 15, 2020, at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading with burial to follow at Forest Hills Memorial Park. A viewing will be held Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Contributions may be made to American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.