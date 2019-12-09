|
Edith Irene (Conrad) Nye Edith Irene (Conrad) Nye, 91, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019, in the Birdsboro home of her stepson, Ronald. Born May 1, 1928, in Reading, she was the wife of Ronald Nye Sr., who passed away April 13, 2009, and a daughter of the late Marguerite Burkert and stepfather, Lloyd Miller. Edie was a sewing machine operator for many years, last working at Hay Creek Apparel in Birdsboro. She was a longtime member of St. Paul’s UCC, Birdsboro, and their Helping Hands Committee. She enjoyed sewing, doing puzzles, reading, baking and meeting with her friends at Coventry Mall. Edie is survived by her stepson, Ronald Nye Jr. (Linda), Birdsboro; stepdaughter, Susan Gauger (Russell), Douglassville; stepsons, Donald Nye (Barbara) and Robert Nye (Amy), both of Ohio; and a son, David Pletz, Kenhorst. Also surviving are nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Edie was predeceased by her son, Jack Pletz; and siblings: Dorothy, Edwin, George and Howard (Skip) Miller. Edie’s family would like to thank the caring professionals at Tower Health at Home for their excellent hospice care. A graveside service will be held Friday, December 13, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Paul’s UCC, 235 West 2nd Street, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019