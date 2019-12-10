|
|
Edith Irene (Conrad) Nye, 91, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019, in the Birdsboro home of her stepson Ronald. Born in Reading, she was the wife of Ronald Nye, Sr., who passed away April 13, 2009, and a daughter of the late Marguerite Burkert, and stepfather Lloyd Miller. Edie is survived by her stepson, Ronald Nye, Jr. (Linda), Birdsboro; stepdaughter Susan Gauger (Russell), Douglassville; stepsons Donald Nye (Barbara) and Robert Nye (Amy), both of Ohio; and a son, David Pletz, Kenhorst. Also surviving are nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held Friday, December 13, 2019, at 11:00am at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Paul’s UCC, 235 West 2nd Street, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019