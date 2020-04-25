|
|
Edith R. Schaeffer, 90, of Oley, passed away on April 23, 2020, at Country Meadows, where she resided for a month. She was the wife of the late Earl R. Schaeffer. They celebrated 66 years of marriage. Born in 1929, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Magdalene Troxel. She was employed by Wagner Electric Boyertown for many years. Edie and Earl traveled to NASCAR Races, Country Music Venues, to Las Vegas in 2000 with family members and many other states. She will be remembered for her tenacity and spunk. The family would like to thank the loving care she received at Country Meadows, especially during these unprecedented, difficult times. She is survived by her son, Barry L., husband of Christy Schaeffer of Sinking Spring; grandchildren, Barry L. Schaeffer, Jr. (Kim), Christina L. Schaeffer (Ty), Bradley M. Schaeffer (Tina) and step grandchildren Matthew Fuller (Alli) and Sara Melcher (Justin); great grandchildren, Alex Warunek, Kelsey Brandstatter, Lindsey Schaeffer, Morgan Koyste, Devin Schaeffer, Kayla Koyste, Alivia Melcher, Tyler Reitenauer and Colby Reintenauer. Other survivors include her sister, Martha Satter of Exeter, her daughter-in-law, Annamae Schaeffer of Gilbertsville and several nieces and nephews and caring neighbors Terry and Rosie Reimert, Gary Gift, Charlie Steward and wife, and Eva Dey. She was predeceased by her infant son, William; her son, James E. Schaeffer, and her great-great granddaughter Desirej Schaeffer, as well as numerous brothers and sisters. Graveside services will be held Monday at 12 p.m. at Spies-Zion Cemetery, 318 Spies Church Road, Alsace Township. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to: Zion-Spies Evangelical Reformed Church, 318 Spies Church Road, Reading, PA 19606. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Oley is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020