Edmund P. Kolodziej Sr., 90, formerly of Albrightsville, Pa., passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Hospice of the Valley, Youngstown, Ohio.

His wife Nancy A. (Fry) Kolodziej had passed away in Dec. of 1998.

Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Thomas and Josephine (Ustaszewski) Kolodziej.

He was employed as a lineman at Metropolitan Edison, Reading for 40 years before retiring in 1989.

He was a member of St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church of Lake Harmony.

The family wishes to express their profound thanks to the caregivers who provided treatment and comfort to Ed in the last several months.

He is survived by a son, Edmund P. Jr. and wife, Cheryl,

of Boardman, Ohio, with whom he resided; and a grandson, Phillip.

He was predeceased by a brother, Raymond.

A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 6th at St. Joseph's Parish Cemetery, W. 10th/Cemetery Road, Jim Thorpe.

Memorial donations in his name may be sent to Hospice of the Valley, 9803 Sharrott Rd., Youngstown, OH 44514.



