|
|
Edna Mae Eddinger, 90, formerly of Stonersville, passed away peacefully January 5, 2020 at Amity Place with her loving family by her side. She was the wife of Harold R. Eddinger, who passed away March 23, 2017. Born in Stonersville, PA on July 24, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Sarah (Shane) Schaeffer. Edna was a 1947 graduate of Mt. Penn High School. She was a member of Schwarzwald United Church of Christ , where she served on the women’s guild. She was also a member of a Senior Citizens Group and the Stonersville ?Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. Edna loved gardening, games, cards but most of all she loved spending time with her granddaughter. She is survived by her daughter Shelly E (Eddinger), wife of Kirk Seagers of West Chester and her granddaughter Kirsten Anne Seagers. She was predeceased by her infant daughter: Susan Eddinger and her siblings: Russell Schaeffer, Oscar Schaeffer, Charles Schaeffer and her sisters Betty Koch and Mabel Schaeffer. Services will be held Friday at 11 am? in Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 423 Main Street, Oley. A viewing will be held ?prior to the services in the funeral home from 10-11 AM on Friday. Burial will be in Oley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Schwarzwald United Church of Christ, 75 Church Lane, Reading PA 19606. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Oley is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020