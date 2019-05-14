Edward Frank Bell, 95, of Hopkinton, Mass., and formerly of Wyomissing, Pa., passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on Thursday, May 9, 2019.

Born in Bronx, N.Y., he was the son of the late Maria (D'Andrea) and Michael A. Bell. He was the husband of the late Florence (Pantano) Bell.

A graduate of James Monroe High School in the Bronx, he joined the U.S. Navy after Pearl Harbor, where he was a PT boat mechanic in the Pacific. Additionally, he served in the Korean War. Afterwards, he joined Crompton & Knowles, and after 40 years, retired in 1993. During that time he was transferred to Reading, Pa., in 1975, where he supervised the clothing dyes plant.

Ed loved working on his house with no task too difficult to complete himself. He could build or fix anything and

always had a house project he was working on. Being

outside and working on his garden brought him great joy, and even into his 90's he was taking care of his lawn and landscaping.

He was an avid cook and insisted on teaching his

grandchildren how to make pasta from scratch. He enjoyed watching classic films, but most importantly he excelled in building very complex model ships. He started with PT boats and through the years, moved to exquisitely detailed 18th century U.S Naval warships.

Ed always put his family first and cherished spending time with all his relatives. A loving father and grandfather, he was looking forward to being a great-grandfather this fall.

Ed is survived by his son, Mark Edward Bell and his wife, Gayle Gonthier-Bell, of Hopkinton; and two grandchildren, Jeffrey M. Bell and Marissa G. Bell.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Karen J. Bell, in 2008.

A visitation will be held Friday, May 17, 2019, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. with services beginning at 11 a.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading. Burial will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation, https://ocrahope.org/, in memory of his daughter Karen.



