Edward Francis Berger, 96, formerly of Wyomissing, passed away December 3, 2019, at Elm Terrace Gardens, Lansdale. His wife, Mary L. (Gladys) Berger, passed away on December 9, 2018. Born in Trenton, N.J., he was a son of the late Walter Leo and Mary (Morrissey) Berger. Edward was a U.S. Navy veteran serving during WWII. He was a graduate of Drexel University. Edward was employed by General Electric as an electrical engineer for 43 years. He was a member of St. Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church, Sinking Spring. Edward loved photography and seeing the world through the lens of a camera. He enjoyed woodworking, canoeing, sailing, swimming, chess and loved music, including playing the guitar mandolin and trumpet. He is survived by three children: Caroline, wife of John Jushchyshyn, Lansdowne; Edward J., husband of Judy Berger, Wernersville; and John L., husband of Deborah Berger, Norristown; two siblings, Lawrence Berger and Marie (Berger) Groffie; eight grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Two siblings, Marie and Lawrence, also survive him. Edward was preceded in death by four siblings: Vincent, Rita, Amelia and Walter. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at St. Ignatius Loyola R.C. Church, 2810 St. Albans Dr., Sinking Spring, PA 19608, with burial to follow at Gethsemane Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at the church. Contributions may be made to St. Ignatius Loyola R.C. Church at the above address. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019