Edward “Pop” Bill Rakowiecki Edward “Pop” Bill Rakowiecki, 91, formerly of East Reading, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Maidencreek Place. Born September 3, 1928 in Reading, PA to the late Benjamin and Martha (Blanski) Rakowiecki. Edward was the husband of the late Lottie (Swierczewski) Rakowiecki, with whom they shared 53 years of marriage. He attended Reading High School and was employed at Firestone in Pottstown and Baldwin Hardware. Edward proudly served in the US Army during the Korean conflict as a Sargent First Class. He earned a Silver Star and in 2016 was inducted into the Berks County Military Hall of fame. Edwards spirit will be carried on by; brother Chester Rakowiecki, of Hamburg; 2 sons Edward Rakowiecki Jr. and his wife April, of Kutztown, David Rakowiecki and wife Patricia, of Sinking Spring; and daughter Kathy Binder and her husband James, of Reading. He also leaves behind 6 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and Several nieces and nephews to cherish his memory. In addition to Edwards wife and parents, his 3 brothers and sister greeted him in heaven. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Auman’s Inc. Funeral Home, Reiffton. Services will be private with burial at Forest Hills Memorial Park with military honors and at the convenience of Edward’s family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Edward’s memory may be made to HOPEWELL HOSPICE FOUNDATION OF AMERICA, 525 Route 70 West, Suite #B15, Lakewood, New Jersey 08701. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.aumansinc.com for the Rakowiecki family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.