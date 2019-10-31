|
Edward D. Bochniak, 83, passed away Tuesday, October 29, in his Wyomissing residence. He was the beloved husband of Jacquelyn (Allan) Bochniak, with whom he celebrated 63 years of marriage. Edward was born in Baltimore, Maryland, the son of the late Edward W. and Veronica (Niziolek) Bochniak. He served his country in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Kirkpatrick. After a long career in the trucking industry, he retired in 2001 from Penske Corporation as the Director of Maintenance. Edward’s greatest joy was spending time with his family. He had a love of all sports, and his hobbies included golf, which he taught several of his grandchildren, as well as a love for cooking for his family, and St. Ignatius Church parishioners during the lent season. He had a love of animals and fostered dogs for a local rescue. In addition to his spouse, Jacquelyn, he is survived by his six children including: Cindy T., wife of Russell Redmond, Hackettstown, N.J., Karen M. Farris, Wyomissing, Pa., Michael E. Bochniak, husband of Cynthia G. Bochniak, Hopatcong, N.J., Vicki A., wife of Richard Carter, Manchester, N.H., Diane L., wife of Stephen Novis, Montville, N.J., and Jennifer E., wife of David Bednez, Sinking Spring, Pa. He is also survived by his brother, Anthony, who resides in Baltimore, Md.; and 14 grandchildren including: Katie Craft, Patrick Redmond, Colleen Giaimo, Andrew Farris, Robert Bochniak, Stephen Bochniak, Kimberly Pereira, Scott Bochniak, William Carter, Richard Carter, Stephen Novis, Alex Novis, Alexis Bednez, Madison Bednez; and 12 great-grandchildren, with two additional great grandchildren due in early 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Ignatius of Loyola Roman Catholic Church, 2810 St. Albans Drive, Sinking Spring, PA 19608, where Jacque and Ed were members for over 35 years. A viewing will be held Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in the church prior to the Mass. A burial to follow at Gethsemane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Anthony’s Food Bank, 61 Bakers Street, Manchester, NH 03103. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019