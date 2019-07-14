Edward D. "Donald" Daniel, 86, of Sinking Spring, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, at Berks Heim.

He was the husband of Martha Jane (Frey) Daniel, with whom he would have shared 31 years of marriage on Aug. 27th.

Donald, a son of the late Joel Jacob and Elsie M. (Diehl) Daniel, was born in West Reading.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Timothy E. Daniel, Oakland, Calif.; a brother, George M. Daniel,

husband of Dolly; a grandson, Jaesun Daniel; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Joel Daniel; and two sisters, Bettie Jane Henry and Mary Jane Noecker.

Donald was a member of Victory Baptist Church,

Reading.

He was a 1951 graduate of Wyomissing High School.

He was a member of Fleet Reserve Assoc., Navy Club 258, Reading branch, Antique Automobile Club, TCA, and Good Sam Travel Club.

He retired from IBM after 25 years, having previously

retired from the U.S. Navy after 25 years.

Services will be held at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, July 18th, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave.,

Wernersville, with his pastors, the Rev. John Conover and the Rev. Jeffrey Hain officiating. A viewing will be held from 5-6:30 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will be private in Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

The family of Edward would like to thank the staff of B1 at Berks Heim.

