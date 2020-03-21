|
|
Edward N. Eidam, 64, of Robeson Twp., passed away on March 17 in his residence. He was the husband of Suzanne Eidam of 36 years. Born in Reading, he is survived by his mother, Alice A. Kostival, Reading and predeceased by his father, Henry A. Eidam, Reading. He worked at GPU as a Lab Technician for 26 years. An ’01 Graduate of BTI, he received his Associates Degree as an IT Support Specialist. He worked at Reading Hospital/Tower Health as the Lead PC Support Specialist for 17 ½ years. He was a member of the NRA and Green Hills Sportsman’s Club. He also enjoyed cruising and scuba diving. He was a beloved son, brother, husband, father and granddad. He loved spending time with his family. He was always able to make everyone laugh with his unique sense of humor. His heart also belonged to the variety of pets he had over the years. Also surviving are three children: Ashley, wife of Bobby Johnson, Blandon,; Jesse, husband of Nina Eidam, West Lawn; and Edward, husband of Barbara Eidam, Reading. He is also survived by a sister, Roseann, wife of Jonathan Reinhold; 2 grandchildren, Raelynn and Avery Eidam and one step-grandson, Dylan Johnson and many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. Services are private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to The Wolf Sanctuary of PA, 465 Speedwell Forge Rd, Lititz, PA 17543. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. of West Reading is honored to assist the family. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020