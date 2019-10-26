Home

John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc.
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA 19601
610-372-4160
Edward G. Becker

Edward G. Becker Obituary
Edward G. Becker, 77, of Reading, passed away Saturday, October 19, at Reading Hospital & Medical Center, West Reading. Edward was born in Leechburg, Pa., on August 15, 1942, a son of Clara (Hoelzle) and Michael Becker. He was the husband of Susan J. (Loring) Becker, who survives him. They were married for what would have been 53 years on October 29. Edward served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era. He later worked in various industries including working as a Security Guard at Pagerly Security until retiring in 2000. Known as “Greybeard,” he was a frequent attendee at Mike Faust’s Feedback Live remote progams on WEEU. Edward is survived by his wife, Susan; and two daughters, Kymberly S., wife of Charles D. Downer Jr., of Exeter Township, and Mary Ann, wife of Christopher Beningo, of Elverson, Pa. He is also survived by a brother, Henry J., husband of Lorrine Becker, of Gahanna, Ohio,; by three grandchildren: Rebecca, Sarah and Emily Downer; and two step-grandchildren, Chelsea and Shelby Beningo. He was predeceased by a sister Mary Anne Becker. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. until noon on Wednesday, October 30 at Feeney Funeral Home in Reading, Pa. Funeral procession will leave funeral home at 1:00 p.m. for a 2:30 p.m. interment at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery Annville, Pa., with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Veteran’s Making a Difference, 2412 Spring St., West Lawn, PA 19609. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
