Edward L. Gottschall, 80, of Cumru

Township, passed away July 13, 2019, in the

Reading Hospital, where he was a patient.

He was the husband of the late Ruth A.

(Miller) Gottschall, who passed away March 8, 2012. Born in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Joseph J. and Angela (Klitsch) Gottschall.

He was the owner/operator of Ed Gottschall's Auto Service, Mohnton, for 35

years, retiring in 2005. Ed served his

country in the United States Marine Corps. He was currently serving as vice president of Cumru Township Board of

Commissioners. He was elected by the

public as a Cumru commissioner beginning January 2008, and was elected by his fellow commissioners as vice president for the board in January 2010. He was just re-elected as a

commissioner candidate during the 2019 primary. Ed's plain-spoken manner and irreverent sense of humor added a fresh dynamic to the Board of Commissioners. With a can-do attitude in his voice, he made a motion to "Pay the Bills!" at every meeting he attended. During his tenure as a

commissioner, Ed took a keen interest in the township's

infrastructure and related items. From the beginning, he served as a liaison commissioner for public works. He sat as a member of the Municipal Authority of Cumru for 9 years. Having a long-standing interest in the fire service, he served as a volunteer firefighter with the Gouglersville Fire Company many years ago. He carried that interest into his role on the Cumru Township Fire Department's apparatus committee and most recently, as a liaison commissioner for the fire department.

A member of St. John Baptist de LaSalle R. C. Church, Shillington, he was also a member of Chandler Lodge No. 227 F & AM, serving as Master in 1991 and 2005. Ed was a member of Rajah Shrine, Excelsior Royal Arch Chapter No. 237, Creigh Council No. 16-Royal & Select Master Masons, Reading Commandery No. 9 Knights Templer and was a 4th Degree Knight-Holy Name Council 7179 Knights of

Columbus.

He is survived by nieces, Holly Gattone, Stephanie

Gunter; nephews: Greg Gottschall, Joe Gottschall, Todd Gottschall; several cousins; and his sister-in-law, Debra Gottschall.

In addition to his wife, he is predeceased by his brothers, Joseph H. Gottschall and Stephen R. Gottschall.

Friends may call on Friday, July 26, 2019, from 6-8:00 p.m., at Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington. Knights of Columbus service by Holy Name Council 7179 at 6:30 p.m. Masonic services by Chandler Lodge No. 227 F & AM at 7:30 p.m. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., from St. John Baptist de LaSalle R. C. Church, Kerrick & Mitti Roads, Shillington. Rev. Richard Clement celebrant. Interment with military honors in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven.

Please honor Ed's memory by contributing to , c/o Rajah Shriners, P. O. Box 40, Blandon, PA 19510.

