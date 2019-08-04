Home

Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
223 Peach Street
Leesport, PA 19533
(610) 926-2737
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
223 Peach Street
Leesport, PA 19533
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
223 Peach Street
Leesport, PA 19533
View Map
Edward Hannahoe Jr. Obituary

Edward R. Hannahoe Jr., 77, of

Ontelaunee Twp., passed away on

Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in his residence.

He was the husband of Marion A. (Smith) Hannahoe, who died September 13, 2017. Born in West Reading, he was the son of the late Edward R. Sr. and Dorothy V. (Dornes) Hannahoe. He was a 1959 graduate of Reading High School. Edward was a U.S. Navy veteran. Edward owned and operated Hannahoe Pallet and Lumber Company from 1970 to 1998. He retired from The Reading Parish Division of Dana Corporation in Feb. 1998, after 35 years of service, having started his employment with Dana in 1963. Edward was an avid outdoorsman all his life and enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.

Edward is survived by his children: Steven E. Hannahoe, Kutztown; Stacey M. Hannahoe-Polley, wife of Michael Polley, Leesport; Amy D. (Hannahoe) Levan, Florida; and Julie E. Hannahoe, Muhlenberg Twp.; ten grandchildren: Justin Puntillo, Victoria Roeder, Jennifer Shutter, Olivia Polley, Chase Polley, Cecily Levan, Satine Levan, Gavin Levan, Anika Levan and Alexis Diehm; and seven great-grandchildren: Dominic Puntillo, Annalyn Puntillo, Griffin Roeder, Gwenivere Roeder, Mia Shutter, Giovanni Borelli and Keano Borelli. He is also survived by his siblings:

Loretta (Hannahoe), wife of Edward Watkins,

Shoemakersville; Jeff Hannahoe and his wife. Cheryl,

Leesport; and Rodney Hannahoe and his wife, Debra, Exeter.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday at 3:00 p.m., from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. A visitation with the family will be held in the

funeral home Tuesday, 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 N. 11th Street,

Reading, PA 19604.

For online condolences, please visit

www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019
