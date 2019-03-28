Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Hartenstine.

Edward L. "Ed" Hartenstine, 77, of

Morgantown, died on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at his home, while under the loving care of his family and hospice.

He was born on Sept. 22, 1941, in

Caernarvon Twp., Berks Co., Pa., Edward was the son of the late Luther and Esther (McCormick) Hartenstine. He was the husband of Dorothy (Hertzler) Hartenstine, with whom he shared 53 years of marriage.

He was a retired millwright, working for over 20 years at Carpenter Steel of Reading. Edward was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War. He attended East Brandywine Baptist Church. Edward enjoyed fishing, hunting and

classic cars.

He is survived in addition to his wife by two sons, Scott (Lori) Hartenstine, of Russell, Pa., and Curtis (Karin)

Hartenstine, of Birdsboro; two daughters, Jennifer (Sean) Kerr, of Spring Hill, Tenn., and Jodi Hartenstine, of

Doylestown; a brother, Lewis (Tina) Hartenstine, of

Mohnton; four sisters: Peggy (Emery) Richie, of Narvon, Delores (Jim) Fagan, of Honey Brook, Dorothy (Dennie) Patterson, of Mohnton, and Barbara (Charles) Lutz, of Reading. There are seven grandchildren: Jessica, Zachary, Austin, Ashley, Sophia, Audrey and Brandon.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at 3:30 p.m. from the East Brandywine Baptist Church, 999 Horseshoe Pike, Downingtown, PA, with

Pastor Brian Fuller and Pastor William Park officiating. A calling hour will be held on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Labs Funeral Home Inc., 141 Pequea Ave., Honey Brook, Pa. Interment will be private at the Caernarvon Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the memory of Edward to Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org.

For additional information and online condolences, please visit www.thelabsfh.com.



