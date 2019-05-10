Edward Houck

Edward S. "Butch" Houck, of Wernersville, passed away on May 8th, 2019, in his residence.

Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Dewey and Mary Elizabeth (Ressler) Houck.

He had been retired from Moyer Packing Co.

Surviving are daughters: Jolyn Fisher, Sheryln Durham, Tracey Orpilla, Evonne Schlott, Roxanne Bowen; sisters, Ruth and Jean; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services and interment will be private. MARK J HUMMEL Funeral Home, Lower Alsace Township,

Reading, has charge. Online condolences may be made at www.markjhummelfuneralhome.com. 610-370-1300

Published in Reading Eagle on May 10, 2019
