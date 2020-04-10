|
|
Edward James Boyer, 63 of West Chester, PA died Wednesday April 8, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of 36 years to Kathleen Hassinger Boyer. Born June 19, 1956 in Reading, PA he was the son of Edward James Boyer and Shirley Boyer. Edward was a graduate of West Chester University with a Bachelor’s degree in Music Education. After graduating from college, he worked at Zapf’s music store in Philadelphia and continued his career for the last 37 years as a Regional Sales Manager in the Band and Orchestra Division for Yamaha Corporation of America. Edward enjoyed music, playing the drums, and spending time with his family at the beach in Ocean City, MD. In addition to his wife and parents, Edward is survived by a son Christopher Boyer and a daughter, Kathleen “Katie” Boyer and fiancé Steven Clark. Other surviving family members include: Brother in-law and Sister in-law Michael and Maryellen Byrne and their daughters Emily Byrne, Alexa Byrne, Mallory Byrne and Olivia Byrne. Services and Interment will be private. To honor Ed’s memory, donations can be made to: The West Chester University Foundation. C/O The West Chester University Foundation, 202 Carter Drive, West Chester PA, 19382. ***Please note on your donation “Wells School of Music In Memory of Ed Boyer”.*** For on line donations please see our Donations Link below. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020