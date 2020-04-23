Reading Eagle Obituaries
Dengler Funeral Home
144 North Spruce Street
Birdsboro, PA 19508
610-582-2292
Edward C. Krawlzik, 91 of Robeson Township, Berks Co., PA, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at the Reading Hospital. Born in Robeson Township, he was the son of the late Joseph and Lottie (Leminsky) Krawlzik. He was the widower of Joan D. (Ziemba) Krawlzik. Edward was the owner of Birdsboro Pattern Works where he was a machinist and pattern-maker. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and woodworking. He was a member of Immaculate Conception BVM RC Church in Douglassville, PA. Surviving Edward are, 2 sons: Joseph E. Krawlzik, husband of Diana of Caernarvon Twp., PA and John D. Krawlzik, husband of Lorrie of Wernersville, PA; 4 grandchildren: Justin Krawlzik, Jodi Landis, Helena Krawlzik and Jenna Krawlzik; and 3 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by 1 son: Ronald J. Krawlzik Services will be held at the convenience of the family at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Edward’s name to: Immaculate Conception BVM RC Church in Douglassville, PA. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
