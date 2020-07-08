1/2
Edward L. Spencer Sr.
Edward L. Spencer Sr., 84, passed away July 5, 2020 in his Reading residence. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Lester P. and Elizabeth (Hickernell) Spencer. Eddie was employed as a pipe fitter for the Stanly Flag Co. of Pottstown and later worker as a janitor for the Olivet Boys and Girls Club. He was a member of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, where he had served as an Altar Boy. Eddie was a member of the Catholic Interracial Center of Reading Basketball Team and a member of several other local baseball teams, including Berks lodge #47, I.B.P.O.E. of W., Reading, PA to which he was a life long member and past Grand Ehhaulted Ruler. He was an avid hunter, outdoorsman and bowler. he was an original member of the Torii Sportsman Club, a member of the Par Club and a Dallas Cowboys fan. Eddie was very active in his "South Side" neighborhood community, following in the footsteps of his mother, Elizabeth and father, Lester P. He was a very giving and generous man. Always thinking of others first. He loved spending time with his family and he will be dearly missed. He is survived by three sons, Edward L. Spencer Jr. of Magnolia, DE; Anthony L. Spencer Sr. of Reading and Benjamin L. Spencer II of Reading. There are three daughters, Theresa L. Spencer-Dunn of Gibraltar; Angela M. Spencer of Reading and Lissa C. (Jeffries) Watson of Lithia Springs, GA. There are also two sisters, Shirley White and Louise Williams and a brother, Joseph Spencer, 14 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. He was pre deceased by five siblings. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 9:30 am in St. Peter Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery. Friends may pay their condolences on Sunday from 12 noon to 2:00 pm and Monday from 8:00 am to 8:45 am at the Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home, Inc., 910 Chestnut St., Reading.

Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home Inc
910 Chestnut St
Reading, PA 19602
(610) 373-4653
