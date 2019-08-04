|
|
Edward H. Maenza Jr., 62, of Birdsboro, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Berkshire Center, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Edward Maenza Sr., and Myrtle M. (Enzman) Oberly. He graduated from Reading High School in 1975. Edward worked many odd jobs throughout his life. He loved to play his guitar and listen to music. Eddie
enjoyed reading and watching movies especially the old monster movies.
Edward is survived by a brother, Jeffrey B., husband of Linda J. (Crosby) Maenza, Tilden Twp.; a sister, Kathleen M. (Maenza), wife of David B. Dean, Mohnton; nieces and nephews: Stefanie, wife of Jason, Stephanie, wife of Jacob, Sarah, Drew, husband of Candice, Chris, husband of
Amanda, Steven, fiance of Emily, and Michael; and great-nieces and nephews: Kayla, Braydon, Maggie, Mylah, Eden and Landyn. Edward is also survived by his furry
companion of 9 years, Percy.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Leesport, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 4, 2019