Edward W. Morris Jr., 53, of Cumru

Township, passed away unexpectedly April 7, 2019, in his residence. He was the husband of Michelle M. (Slowik) Morris with whom he shared 25 years of marriage.

Born in Reading, he was a son of Mary Ann (Powers) Morris, Cumru Twp., and the late Edward W. Morris Sr.

Ed was an engineer in software development for

FreeWheel, a division of Comcast, last working Friday.

Ed attended the former St. Anthony of Padua, Millmont, and was a 1984 graduate of Governor Mifflin High School, a 1998 graduate of Penn State University and a 2002 graduate of Villanova University with a master's degree. He loved the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies and 76ers.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his stepdaughter, Melissa M. Lutz, fiancee of Cody Maurer, Miami, Fla.; his sister, Lori K. Morris, Shillington; his brother-in-law, Joseph and his wife, Terri Morris, Exton; and his nieces, Jessica and Aimee Slowik.

Relatives and friends may call on Thursday, April 11, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Friday, April 12, 2019, from 9:00-9:30 a.m. at Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., One E. Lancaster Ave., Shillington.

Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday, April 12, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Chapel of St. George at Gethsemane Cemetery, 3139 Kutztown Rd., Laureldale. Father Stephen Halabura celebrant. Entombment to follow.

Please remember Ed my making contributions to the

Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA, 19508.




