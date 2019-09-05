|
|
Edward Steve Narozny, 73, of Reading, passed away on Aug. 30 in St. Joseph Hospital, Bern Township.
Steve, as he was known to his family and friends, was born on March 5, 1946, son of Edward and Madelyn (Scott) Narozny.
Steve was a U.S. Army veteran.
He was an auto mechanic at Windsor Automotive for 40 years, and most recently worked for Hyde Villa Auto Parts as a delivery driver for seven years.
He is survived by his life companion, Kelly Schaeffer;
sister, Susan, wife of Max Briner, Mt. Penn; brother,
Ronald, husband of Susan Narozny, Pennside.
Steve was a man who enjoyed having fun and will miss partying with all his friends at the Dips. Services will be
private at the convenience of the family. CRAMP
HUMMEL Funeral Home, Centre Park, Reading, has charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 5, 2019