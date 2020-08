Or Copy this URL to Share

Edward “Rollaid” Nolan, Jr. Edward “Rollaid” Nolan Jr. passed away Saturday morning, August 8, 2020 at the Penn State Health Saint Joseph Medical Center in Reading, PA. Rollaid was a proud and honorable member of the Reading/Berks Co PA Chapter(s) of the Pagan’s Motorcycle Club for 27 years. He is survived by his daughter Virginia, his loving wife Cora, and his brothers of the Great Pagan Nation. He will be greatly missed. LPDP PFFP.



