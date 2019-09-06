Home

Theo C. Auman, Inc.
247 Penn Street
Reading, PA 19601
(610) 374-4505
Edward O'Neill


1932 - 2019
Edward O'Neill Obituary

Edward F. O'Neill, 87, of Wyomissing, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019, in Maple Farm Nursing Home, with his son by his side.

His wife, Regina C. (Peters) O'Neill, passed away October 30, 2014. Edward was born in Reading on August 4, 1932. He was a Reading High graduate and was an Air Force veteran serving as a sergeant. Edward was employed as an accountant working for the former Western Electric for over 30 years, retiring there. He played drums with local marching bands

including Reading Buccaneers.

Surviving is his son, Gary J. Radai, of Jacksonville, Fla.; 2 grandchildren, Cory Radai and Adam Radai, both of N.Y.; and 2 nephews, John O'Neill and Patrick O'Neill.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a .

Theo C. Auman Funeral Home, Reading, is honored to serve the family. www.theocauman.com

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 6, 2019
