Edward R. Ziemba, 94, of Spring Twp., passed away at Phoebe Berks Healthcare Center on May 6, 2020. He was the loving husband of Mary Jane (Pietruszynski) Ziemba; they were married for nearly 66 years. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Luke and Angela (Deren) Ziemba. Edward was a member of St. John Baptist de la Salle R.C. Church, Shillington. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1943 and Wyomissing Polytechnic Institute in 1945. Edward was an engineering machine designer for Textile Machine Works which became North American Rockwell for a total of 39 years retiring in 1983. He enjoyed cooking, reading, fishing, and anything that needed to be fixed or repaired either at his home or his children's homes. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children: Diane M. Servent, wife of Neil Servent, Lancaster; Richard E. Ziemba, husband of Shelley Chapman, Exton; and Karen A. Peters, wife of James Peters, Pittsburgh. There are seven grandchildren: Kristin Krach, Kyle Servent, Sara Rooney, John Ziemba, Jayne Ziemba, Amanda Johnson, and Rebecca Peters, and four great-grandchildren: Conor Rooney, Clara Rooney, Porter Krach, and Graham Johnson. A Mass of Christian Burial at St. John's RCC and entombment at Gethsemane Mausoleum will be private at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made to St. John's Church, 420 Holland Street, Shillington, PA 19607. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
