Edward A. Reustle, of Wyomissing, Pa., died unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in the Reading Hospital, West

Reading, Pa.

Born in Wilmington, Del., he was the son of the late Walter and Katherine (nee Riley) Reustle. Mr. Reustle is the beloved husband of Andrea T. (nee Goetzberger) Reustle for the past 47 years.

Ed was an engineer for UGI Utilities for 36 years and made a lasting impact on the design and operation of UGI's natural gas system. Ed was a teacher, trainer and mentor for UGI engineering and operations staff and has left a

legacy of engineers throughout the company. He

constantly challenged his colleagues and staff and was known for his intellect, dry sense of humor and quick wit. He was also known for his kind heart and love of animals.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., at the Kuhn Funeral Home, 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, PA and Tuesday,

July 16, 2019, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., in the Chapel St.

Anthony of Padua Church, 259 Forest Avenue, Ambler, PA with a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Msgr. Stephen P. McHenry, Pastor, as Celebrant. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Cheltenham.

Remembrances in his name to the American Heart

Association, or the American Cancer

Society, would be appreciated by the

family.

Photos and tributes may be shared at www.UrbanFuneralHome.com.



