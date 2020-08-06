1/
Edward Salaneck
Edward Salaneck Edward Salaneck, Sr., 69, of Union Township, passed away August 5, 2020 in Reading Hospital. He was born in Pottstown, a son of the late John Sr. and Julia (Hodich) Salaneck. He was a 1968 graduate of Daniel Boone High School. Ed was employed as a tool and die maker for over 48 years. He worked at Proto-Cast, Vision Custom Tooling and Kennedy Tool and Die before retiring in 2016. He was a dedicated member of St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church, Reading, serving the church in many capacities throughout the years including Altar Boy, Trustee and Recording Secretary on the church council, choir singer, bell ringer and a volunteer with his twin brother, Ted for many other labors of the church. Ed also enjoyed gardening, hunting and weather watching, especially during snow storms. Ed is survived by five sons, Edward, Jr., husband of Lorraine; Michael, husband of Christina; Nikolai; Aleksander, partner of Jennifer Tim; and Stefan; and one daughter, Alysia Salaneck. Also surviving are four brothers, William, husband of Nura Salaneck; Harry, husband of Patricia Salaneck; Peter, husband of Susan Salaneck and Theodore, husband of Jean Salaneck all of Union Township. There are also 12 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by a brother, John (Jack) Salaneck and a sister, Helen Nairn. Graveside services will be Saturday at 11:30 am in St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Cemetery, Kenhorst. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church at 241-243 S. 3rd Street, Reading, PA 19602. Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home, Inc., Reading has charge of arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
