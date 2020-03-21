|
Edward C. Selesky, 72, of Upper Bern Twp., passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 in his residence. He was the husband of Mary I. (Brinker) Selesky. They were married February 10, 1971 and celebrated 49 years of marriage. Born in Hoboken, NJ, he was the son of the late Thomas and Elizabeth (Sonntag) Selesky. He was a US Army Veteran of the 174th Division, serving during the Vietnam War. He was a maintenance worker for the United States Postal Service for 8 years before becoming disabled. He enjoyed boats and remote control cars. Surviving in addition to his wife are five sons: David W. Moylan, Pinebluff, NC, Dennis J. Moylan, Hamburg, Charles T. Selesky, Hamburg, Edward C. Selesky, Jr., Laureldale, and Michael S. Selesky, Hamburg; and 10 grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother: Thomas Selesky, New Jersey; and a sister: Barbara (Selesky) Mellott, New Jersey. He was predeceased by a daughter: Stacey E. Moylan, died July 13, 2011. Memorial Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Inurnment will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020